First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 282,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,712. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

