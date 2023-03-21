First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

