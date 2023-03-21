First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. 1,389,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,576. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

