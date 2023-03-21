First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.32. 312,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

