First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 4.83% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPHE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 120,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TPHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.