First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.