Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 99,512 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,254. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.