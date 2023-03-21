Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $50.69 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,515 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Avery Dennison worth $50,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.48. 44,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,677. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

