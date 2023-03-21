Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,815 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $41,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,761.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.84. The company had a trading volume of 122,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,195. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

