Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 168,871 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,871 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $88,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.74. 226,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

