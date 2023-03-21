Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,036 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,122 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Best Buy worth $26,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.93. 275,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,053. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

