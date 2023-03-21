Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,486 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.70 and a 200-day moving average of $458.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.