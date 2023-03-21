Fellaz (FLZ) Price Tops $3.10 on Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00010955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $8.05 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00362552 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.38 or 0.26351537 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010292 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

