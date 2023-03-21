FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.75.

NYSE:FDX opened at $216.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

