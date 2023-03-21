FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.38.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.