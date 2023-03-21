Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

