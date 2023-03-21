Euler One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.76 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Euler has a market cap of $31.83 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00011385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

