Ergo Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00005414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $102.43 million and $317,135.17 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00292379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00074379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00537089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00476712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,250,931 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

