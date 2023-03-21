Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Thurman J. Rodgers Buys 69,557 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 4,590,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

