Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Up 3.0 %

ENR stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

