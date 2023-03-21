Energi (NRG) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $198,990.66 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,715,375 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

