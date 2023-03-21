ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.27 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $371.25 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00031232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00197295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,903.84 or 0.99978536 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12611191 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $239.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.