Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.24. 319,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.87. The company has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

