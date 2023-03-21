Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,803 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Element Solutions worth $46,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 77,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,170. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

