Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Director Jay A. Forbes Buys 100,000 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Director Jay A. Forbes acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00.
Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.4 %
TSE EFN traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.08. 1,318,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.
Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
See Also
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.