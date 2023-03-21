Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Director Jay A. Forbes Buys 100,000 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Director Jay A. Forbes acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00.

TSE EFN traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.08. 1,318,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

