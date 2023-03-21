E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. 17,516,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517,051. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.