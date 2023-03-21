Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 807,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

