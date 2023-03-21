Edgecoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $526.22 million and $21.58 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,400.97 or 0.26450847 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

