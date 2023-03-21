ECOMI (OMI) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $230.01 million and $782,320.53 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECOMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,400.97 or 0.26450847 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.