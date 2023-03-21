Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $12.26. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 266,557 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,909,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 906,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.