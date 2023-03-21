E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.30 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €9.30 ($10.00) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

E.On Stock Performance

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.31 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.88 ($11.70). The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,559 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.21. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

