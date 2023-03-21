Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.87% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Steph & Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

