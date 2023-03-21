DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. DXP Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.92-2.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

DXPE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 114,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

In other news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

