Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Up 8.3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 134,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 191,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market cap of C$71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

