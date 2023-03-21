Drew Clark Sells 43,750 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Senior Officer Drew Clark sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$266,000.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVE MTA traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.79. 11,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.35. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

