Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $249.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.95.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

