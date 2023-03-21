district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges

district0x (DNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, district0x has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and $489,893.80 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

district0x Token Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

