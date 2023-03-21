Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 877,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.