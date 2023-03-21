Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 2,575,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,292,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.