Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 17.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

