Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 945.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,913,000 after buying an additional 1,342,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,700,000 after buying an additional 317,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 49,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,922. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

