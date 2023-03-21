Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Trading Down 4.8%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.80 and last traded at $96.82. 1,350,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,043,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

