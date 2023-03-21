Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Digital China Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

