Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.