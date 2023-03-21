DeFiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $300.03 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $300.03 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

