Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 109222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 618,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

