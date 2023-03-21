David Rawlinson Sells 89,300 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

