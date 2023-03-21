Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.25

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.25 and last traded at $153.16, with a volume of 122158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.