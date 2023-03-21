Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.25

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.25 and last traded at $153.16, with a volume of 122158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

