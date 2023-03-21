Daniel Brennan Sells 12,570 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$59.50. 489,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,542. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$70.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

