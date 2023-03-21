CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 4.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. 1,485,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,699. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

